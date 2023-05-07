The mountain jersey was waiting for the rider who rode the fastest up the three-kilometer slope at the end of the opening time trial. That was not time trial winner Remco Evenepoel, but McNulty, claimed the Giro on Saturday. The American received the first KOM jersey during the podium ceremony.

This afternoon, however, that was rectified just before the start of the second Giro stage. Not McNulty, but Geoghegan Hart turned out to be the fastest on the climb on Saturday and was finally allowed to start on Sunday in the blue jersey. The Giro organization admitted in an official statement that an error had occurred, and according to them this was not due to a problem with the timing, but because of “a typo on the back number”.

Yet McNulty also rides around in a Giro leader’s jersey: the white youth jersey. It is actually owned by Evenepoel, but the world champion will of course already wear the pink jersey on Sunday as leader of the general classification. In the young rider classification, McNulty is currently third, behind Evenepoel and the Portuguese João Almeida, who wears his national champion jersey in the second stage.

The second stage takes the Giro peloton over 202 kilometers from Teramo to San Salvo on Sunday. There are a few climbs along the way, including two of the fourth category, but the mainly flat finale is heading for a first mass sprint. The ride can be followed in our live blog.