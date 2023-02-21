Blumhouse Productions, a film production company specializing in horror films founded in 2000, has announced the opening of a video game division, simply called Blumhouse Games. As indicated by the company, this new team will be responsible for publishing horror-themed indie games.

Precisely, Blumhouse Games will publish games for horror genre console, PC and mobile. The company looks for “original” games with a budget of less than 10 million dollars, which is very far from AAA products (for example, it seems that Horizon Forbidden West cost 110 million).

Zach Woodpresident of Blumhouse Games, said: “There is a unique opportunity for horror in the indie game space, and I am thrilled to partner with Blumhouse to significantly leverage the brand, reputation and creative talent of the agency”.

Blumhouse Productions is known for the recent Megan, as well as The Purge and Paranormal Activity sagas. She is also working on a film dedicated to Five Nights at Freddy’s, as yet unnamed. For the moment Blumhouse Games has not revealed any games.

In case it seems strange to you that a film company is launching itself into the world of video games, we recall that this is exactly what happened with Annapurna Interactive, born out of Annapurna Pictures. Annapurna Interactive is a beloved publisher of indies like Sayonara Wild Hearts, Neon White, Wattam, Kentucky Route Zero, Stray and more.