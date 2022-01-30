A bet from Blumenau (SC) hit the six dozen of the 2,449 Mega-Sena contest and will receive a prize of R$ 36.7 million. The draw was held last night (29) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

See the tens drawn: 14 – 20 – 21 – 31 – 49 – 52.

The next draw is scheduled for Wednesday (2). The estimated prize is R$ 20 million.

