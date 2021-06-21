The future of Bugatti it should be outlined soon. This was stated by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, a member of the board of directors of Volkswagen. The French brand is part of the Wolfsburg giant and several times in recent months there has been talk of the possibility of a spin-off or a sale of the French car manufacturer.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, 1,600 HP hypercar

Last March Volkswagen said it was working on a strategic partnership with the Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac, precisely through the joint venture created later between Porsche and the brand founded by Mate Rimac. This could then lead VW to sell Bugatti to Rimac. In those weeks, there was also talk of an investment by Porsche of 70 million euros to increase its stake in Rimac to 24%, from 15%. Porsche first bought a 10% stake in Rimac in 2018, taking it to 15% a year later.