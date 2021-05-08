ofChristian Deutschländer shut down

CSU General Markus Blume clarifies the election campaign: There should be no green-black under Annalena Baerbock, he tells the “Münchner Merkur” – he now sees Armin Laschet as a duty.

Munich – The CSU excludes entry into a green-black coalition under a Chancellor Annalena Baerbock * at the federal level. “We are betting on victory and not playing on the pitch. I would rule out a junior role for the Union in a future federal government, ”said CSU General Secretary Markus Blume Munich Mercury. With a view to the sharply plummeted poll numbers *, Blume said: “In the last few weeks we have sometimes heard that polls are not that important. I am confident that Armin Laschet will manage to shoot it. “

CSU and CDU in the election campaign: Blume suggests CSU top candidate for Dobrindt

Blume was relieved that CDU Chancellor candidate Laschet decided to move to Berlin regardless of the outcome of the election *. “One thing is clear to us: If you are on the list today, you will also go to Berlin. A little faking – the voter does not accept that. It is right that Armin Laschet made that clear. ”For his own party, Blume indicated that the head of the CSU in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, should head the list for the Bundestag election. “Alexander Dobrindt as the regional group chairman is certainly predestined – he would be our natural top candidate, so to speak.”

Merz directs demand to Söders CSU – Blume counters: “Admire the self-confidence”

Blume also protested against the instructions of the CDU politician Friedrich Merz that the CSU * had to score at least 40 percent in the federal election. “I admire Friedrich Merz’s self-confidence,” he said when asked. “I note with interest that it should be the CDU’s new miracle weapon, like Kirchhoff and others in the past. I don’t see any boost in the polls yet. We need a team that stands for a modern departure. It is crucial that we as a Union do everything together for the success on September 26th. “(cd / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

You can read the full interview with CSU General Secretary Markus Blume on Merkur.de on Friday evening*