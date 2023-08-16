Home page politics

The Ukrainians warn of a possible attack from Belarus. However, a Minsk expert explains to Merkur.de how shaky Alexander Lukashenko’s power in his army is.

Minsk/Moscow – Poland is constantly warning of an alleged threat from Belarus in the Ukraine war. “The security situation in the east has been unstable for a long time and Poland has to cope with a whole spectrum of threats from this direction,” Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said Picture.

Belarus: According to experts, Putin ally does not want war with Ukraine

Recently, events had taken a turn for the worse: around 100 Wagner mercenaries were first spotted not far from the militarily explosive Suwalki corridor between Poland, the Baltic States, Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. In the past few days then probably left Hundreds of Wagner mercenaries surprising Belarusafter Yevgeny Prigozhin’s people are said to have settled in Belarus.

But that’s not all: according to a Minsk insider, the Belarusian army and certainly not the Belarusian society have no interest in getting into a conflict with the NATO defense alliance or with Ukraine. This was stated by the Belarusian opposition politician Pawel Latuschka Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. According to his information, Russia has hardly any troops stationed in the country.

Need to talk? Belarus autocrat Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

Do threats by the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko come to nothing? Joint military training centers are currently being set up at the air force base in Baranovichi and at the air defense base near Grodno in Sjabrovka. But: “Almost all Russian soldiers who trained in Belarus before the war left Belarus,” says Latuschka.

Vladimir Putin threatens Ukraine: But wouldn’t the Belarusian army be ready for war?

Is a threat scenario for Kiev from Belarus therefore obsolete? Even if Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin and his circle have repeatedly hinted at this since spring 2022?

“As far as the army is concerned, there are different views. This is because the army was subjected to a massive brainwashing attack (by the Minsk regime, i. editor.) is exposed. When we talk about the special forces, most of them are willing to support Lukashenko and possibly even go to war against Ukraine,” explains Latuschka. “But when we talk about the regular armed forces, they are mostly against the war . As for the recruits, they come from a society that has anti-war sentiment. That is why Lukashenko made the decision not to take part in the war, but to make the territory of Belarus available to Russian troops for military aggression against Ukraine – for rocket attacks and air strikes.”

Lukashenko fears that at least part of the Belarusian army would oppose him and that this could lead to the overthrow of the regime.

Ukraine war: According to an expert, Alexander Lukashenko fears for his regime in Belarus

Lukashenko did not dare to send troops across the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, the country’s former culture minister (2009 to 2012) continues: “Not because he loves Ukraine and has a positive attitude towards Ukrainians. But only because he fears that at least part of the Belarusian army would oppose him and this could lead to the fall of the regime. This is shown by the data of two sociological surveys conducted by analytical centers of the Belarusian intelligence service in 2022 within the army. We have this data.”

Fled into exile from Alexander Lukashenko: the Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latuschka. © Latuschka

The biggest challenge for the opposition is now to “maintain the mood in society. Here we are waging a very serious and difficult struggle. In fact, a war for the heads of the Belarusians,” says Latuschka and warns of a “huge propaganda machine in Russia”. According to the former minister, they want to “bring the Russian narrative into Belarusian society, rewrite our history and distort our culture and language”.

Russian influence on Belarus: expert raises allegations against Putin’s regime in Moscow

In his opinion, the Russians are allegedly interested in “that the Belarusian state and the Belarusian nation cease to exist”. In terms of Moscow’s goal, Lukashenko is nothing more than a “puppet of the Kremlin,” said Latuschka in an interview Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA: “We fight for the existence of our state, for the existence of our nation, for the election of Belarusians for Europe.” (pm)