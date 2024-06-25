Over the years, Bluey has grown with its audience, and this was clear during the most recent season of the animated series. Although we will still have to wait to see new episodes of this production, Everything seems to indicate that we will see a more adult direction this time.

Like series like adventure time and Avatar: The Last Airbender, time is a factor that the creators of Bluey have taken into account, and they know that they can’t just do the same thing forever. Thus, Fans have pointed out that the fourth season of the series will touch on mature themesin order to reflect the growth that its viewers have had over the years.

Although details are scarce, one of the points that reflect this thematic change are relationships. During the last episodes we could witness a great focus on these, and This is expected to be one of the biggest focuses in season four, exploring couples like Rad and Frisky, Captain and Mia, and more.. The series has always touched on complex topics for children, but they have never been the entire focus, something that could change in the future.

For now we can only wait for more information to become available, something that could take some time. On related topics, this would be Bluey’s boyfriend. Likewise, Bluey’s director competitor arrives.

Author’s Note:

It’s a good sign when a series wants to grow with its audience. Not only is it a sign of maturation, but creators have the necessary freedom to explore ideas that perhaps they would not be able to without natural evolution.

Via: Inside the Magic