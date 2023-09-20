Bluey, the Australian cartoon sensation (seriously, it’s great and you should give it a watch even if you’re not actually five years old), is being turned into a video game that’s coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on 17th November this year.

Bluey the cartoon follows the adventures of the eponymous Blue Heeler dog, her sister Bingo, mum Chilli, and dad Bandit. All are along for the ride in Bluey: The Videogame, which promises an “interactive sandbox adventure” for up to four players, featuring fully explorable recreations of some of the show’s most recognizable locations.

There’s talk of “story-driven episodic gameplay”, split into four parts, that’ll include activities and mini-games inspired by the cartoon – Keepy Uppy and Magic Xylophone are mentioned – with players able to unlock new costumes, stickers, episodes, and locations as they go.

Bluey: The Videogame announcement trailer.

“Bluey: The Videogame has been designed with flexibility in mind,” explains today’s announcement, “allowing fans to engage with the game and explore it at their own pace with the ability to jump between story quests, activities, and exploration at any time. Variable difficulty features have been included that allow the game to be accessible and fun for both preschool and older fans including user interface on/off toggle, simple written on-screen instructions, and full voice-over.”

Bluey: The Videogame is being developed by Artax Games and will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam when it releases on 17th November. And if you’ve somehow reached the end of this story without having watched a single episode of Bluey and are wondering what all the fuss is about, go watch Flatpack and enjoy one of the most glorious, gobsmacking seven minutes of television out there.