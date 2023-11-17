Bluey: The video game is available today for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. At the same time, Microsoft announced a competition global linked to this delightful animated series, which can make one win Xbox Series theme.

As you can see, Bluey appears on the console, occupying it completely, while her sister has also found space on the controller Bingo. Naturally the dominant color is that of the cute dog.

To win this splendid version of Xbox Series follow Xbox on X and retweet the Xbox tweet on the competition starting today until December 13, 2023. For complete rules, click here. Microsoft specifies that: “The Bluey console and controller are limited to the sweepstakes and are not for retail sale.”