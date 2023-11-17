Bluey: The video game is available today for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. At the same time, Microsoft announced a competition global linked to this delightful animated series, which can make one win Xbox Series theme.
As you can see, Bluey appears on the console, occupying it completely, while her sister has also found space on the controller Bingo. Naturally the dominant color is that of the cute dog.
To win this splendid version of Xbox Series follow Xbox on X and retweet the Xbox tweet on the competition starting today until December 13, 2023. For complete rules, click here. Microsoft specifies that: “The Bluey console and controller are limited to the sweepstakes and are not for retail sale.”
The launch trailer
In addition to the game and the console, the launch trailer, which shows the game in action. You can see it below:
Developed by Outright Games, a publisher specializing in games for the whole family, Bluey: The Video Game tells an original story set in some of the most iconic locations of the series, such as the playground, the stream and many others. Naturally, the house of the Heelers, the protagonist family, is not missing (usable in full in cooperative mode).
#Bluey #Video #Game #today #Xbox #launches #themed #Series