To accompany the announcement, the classic trailer which you can see below:

Outright Games announced Bluey: The Video Game . The title based on the well-known children’s television series will be available starting from November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

A fun family

Bluey is one animated series for Australian television, currently also visible in Italy on Rai YoYo or on Disney+. The protagonist is Bluey, a blue Australian Cattle Dog full of vitality and questions. Accompanying her in her adventures are her sister Bingo, her mother Chilli and her father Bandit, as well as a very rich cast of other characters.

The game will tell a new adventure in which some of the most iconic moments of the animated series will find space. It will be playable alone or in local cooperative for up to four players and will allow participants to collaborate to obtain rewards related to the world of the TV series.

“Experience an all-new story set in 4 interactive adventures. For the first time, explore iconic locations like the Heeler house, the playground, the creek and an all-new beach. Rediscover your favorite games straight from the animated series, like Keepy uppy, Chasing Chattermax and many more!” reads the official description, which also explains the nature of the rewards that you will receive by playing: “Explore and collect objects for your sticker book, unlock outfits and discover many secrets and references hidden in each location. Relive iconic scenes or create your own adventures and games inspired by Bluey.”