The Australian Classification Board has rated the official video game for pc and console taken from one of TV series for children most famous and loved of the moment: Bluey . It is one of the greatest successes of recent years, as far as Australian entertainment products are concerned.

The Heeler family

If you’re tired of poorly written or horribly pretentious shows, watch Bluey, especially if you have kids

Of course, there is still no official announcement, but the classification body has been very specific about the existence of the game, even publishing one short description:

“Follow the Heeler family on a holiday adventure in search of treasure buried by Bandit and his brothers many years ago. The game takes place in five iconic locations from the series and its story mode tells an adventure for the whole family about making fond memories with the family.”

For those unfamiliar with the Bluey series, Bandit and Chili are the parents of two dogs, Bluey and Bingo, who experience many daily adventures episode after episode, among magical asparagus, annoying unicorns and slightly careless Easter bunnies.

Bluey’s video game rating page lists others as well details: will be published by Outright Games, while Artax games, a company specializing in games for children, has been developed.

No mention of a possible release date, unfortunately. However, let’s imagine that it won’t be long to find out more.