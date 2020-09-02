The Board of Control for Cricket in India is leaving no stone unturned to help the teams of the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) in the battle against Kovid-19. The BCCI has given electronic badges to all teams which are required to wear not only the players but also the support staff and the family members who are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to ANI, a franchise official said that all teams have been given small CT-sized badges, which have Bluetooth. Every team must wear this badge. This will help in contacting every player and the data associated with it will be sent directly to the board.

The official said, ‘The BCCI has put in place a robust system which not only looks after the players but also takes care of the support staff, officers and family members. With these badges, the board will get a detailed report of whom all of us are coming in contact with, whom are we talking to. Unfortunately, if a Kovid-19 is positive, then all those who were in contact with it can be easily detected.

He told that the player can take off the badge only in his room. In addition, this badge can be lowered when the player enters the field.

Appreciating the efforts being made by BCCI in this difficult period of Corona, another franchisee official said that every member has also been installed a health app. This requires checking and logging the daily temperature of all individuals.



Another franchise official said that the board had conducted the webinar with all eight teams. In this, they were not only briefed about the protocol but also with respect to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).