Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that has become one of the most used ways to connect with other devices without the need for cables. Being present in a wide range of devices, it allows users to have a connection with computers, smart speakers and more.

Although Its use in many aspects of daily life is essentialthere are many associated risks to the use of this technology. Even more so if you are one of those who keeps your device's Bluetooth on at all times.

For more than 20 years, Bluetooth has evolved to become an essential tool for connecting a variety of devices, from headphones and speakers to cars and video game consoles. However, few users have taken the time to investigate whether there are any risks when using Bluetooth.

According to Armis security company, Bluetooth connections can be vulnerable to cyberattacks, putting the privacy of more than 8 million devices around the world at risk. This attack vector, known as “Blueborne”allows the cybercriminals access personal data, such as passwords, banking information and more, without requiring any action from the user.

The threat does not respect operating system types, since so much iOS, Android and Windows. However, there are simple steps users can take to protect themselves. The solution lies in disabling Bluetooth when not in use, either from the device settings or through security control applications.

This precaution is important in public environments, where the risks of unauthorized access may be greater. By disabling Bluetooth, you reduce the chances of attacks such as Bluebugging, Bluejacking, Bluesnarfing or Flipper Zeroeach with its own modus operandi, but all with the same objective of compromising data security.

So remember, although Bluetooth offers convenient wireless connectivity, its careless use can expose you to significant cybersecurity risks.

