Bluetooth has evolved substantially over the years. This technology no longer just allows you to enjoy your music on remote devices, but its new version will now help you find your iPhone in case you lose it or it is stolen.

According to SIG, Bluetooth 6.0 will feature an option known as Channel Probing, which can determine the distance between two objects with great accuracy. The way it works is simple.since one device will be able to determine the presence, distance and direction of another with an accuracy of a few centimetersFor iPhone users, this feature would improve the Find My network.

Of course, this is all perfect, since the accuracy of the measurements will depend on the environmental conditions and how the application layer takes advantage of the Bluetooth channel probing feature. However, Preliminary tests have indicated that they can travel up to 150 meters before presenting inconsistencies.If that wasn’t enough, Bluetooth 6.0 also reduces the risk of a device being hacked.

While all this sounds very positive, The reality is that mass implementation of this technology is still several years away.so it will be a long time before Bluetooth 6.0 is commonplace. In related topics, you can learn more about the iPhone 16 here. Similarly, these are the prices of the iPhone 16 in Mexico.

Via: Bluetooth