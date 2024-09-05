It may not seem so, but Bluetooth is a communication standard between devices that evolves and improves with each update. You usually only worry about this connection when it comes to connecting your phone to a portable speaker or other devices, but it has other functions.

Now, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group announced the launch of Bluetooth 6.0 which comes with a precision search feature that will help those Apple and Google networks that are used to find lost devices.

You may have heard that there have been many updates for this type of connection, but since 2016 there has not been a new setting like the one we just presented to you.

You see, the aforementioned update introduces us to something called Bluetooth channel scanning which now determines the distance between two devices to within centimeters.

The distance measurement system is based on phases that send radio signals between two devices at different frequencies to calculate distances. With this, developers will be able to find devices in a much more precise way.

We also recommend: The NVIDIA RTX 50 series will require you to change your power supply

Bluetooth will also have more security

One of the most interesting details regarding the new Bluetooth technology is that it will now offer greater security in connections. For example, car and hotel keys.

Developers will be able to make a device unlock a certain type of door at a very specific distance. This will make it difficult for a third party to interfere with the communication.

But these are just a couple of features that channel scanning can do. This could not only involve adjustments to everyday objects, but also to video games and especially Virtual Reality, which needs greater precision.

We’ll see when this new Bluetooth technology will be adopted. What do you think? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.