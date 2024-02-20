The bluetongue virus has, as feared, caused the sheep sector to shrink considerably. The number of sheep in our country fell by more than 8 percent, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Veterinarian Reinard Everts fears that it will not stop there. “Bluetongue can really lead to disastrous situations this spring,” he says.

#Bluetongue #virus #hits #sheep #sector #fears #39disastrous39 #spring