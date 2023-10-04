The animal disease bluetongue is rapidly sweeping through Dutch sheep and cattle farming. The number of infected companies approached 600 this week, and the end is not yet in sight: the virus seems to be spreading faster than during the previous outbreak in our country, between 2006 and 2008. Which virus is it, how is it it has been transferred, is there already a vaccine and what are the prospects?

The basics

Bluetongue is a serious viral disease of ruminants. Sheep, goats and cattle are particularly susceptible, but also camelids, deer, giraffes and okapis. The disease is often fatal in sheep. The virus spreads through midges: tiny, blood-drinking flies. Originally it is mainly a disease of warmer regions, including the Mediterranean. Now and then bluetongue also rears its head further north. In the Netherlands, this involved many hundreds of companies between 2006 and 2008. Bluetongue then disappeared from our country thanks to a combination of natural immunity and a vaccine, which became available in 2008.

The sickness

“Animals get really sick,” says René van den Brom, veterinarian and manager at Royal GD, formerly the Animal Health Service. This company is charged by the government with monitoring animal diseases in the Netherlands and forms an important link between livestock farmers, veterinarians, sector parties, government and scientists. “If you walk past a sheep pasture in the middle of the country, you see a lot of sheep that are not fit. They isolate themselves, they lie down a lot, they are thin or lame.”

If you look closer, Van den Brom continues, you will see downright nasty symptoms. “The animals are lethargic, they have a fever and often a lot of mucus around the mouth,” he says. “They have ulcers and bloody wounds on their lips and in their mouths, which prevent them from eating properly. In exceptional cases they actually have a blue tongue. Cattle often also have broken noses and wounds on the teats.”

The bluetongue virus attacks the walls of blood vessels. Mucous membranes break and capillaries start to leak. “This causes moisture accumulation everywhere,” says Van den Brom. “During autopsies we see that they also have a lot of damage inside: to the kidneys, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract. They get diarrhea and secondary infections. Sometimes the hooves come off and the animals become lame.”

The mortality rate among infected animals is very high. “We now estimate about 30 to 50 percent, much more than in 2006-2008, but we do not yet have hard figures. Many animals die on their own within a few days, but sometimes it is better to put them out of their misery.”

The virus

The bluetongue virus belongs to the Orbiviruses: double-stranded RNA viruses that infect mammals and are transmitted by ticks, mosquitoes or midges. These viruses are divided into so-called serotypes. More than 30 serotypes of the bluetongue virus are now known. The outbreak in the Netherlands in 2006 was of serotype 8, which had not previously been identified in Europe. “What its origins were and how it ended up in the Netherlands has never been clarified,” says Van den Brom. “Since 2015, it has been circulating again in France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, but with much less disease. We don’t know why yet.”

The current Dutch outbreak is of serotype 3. Until now, this was mainly known from South Africa, but was also identified in Sicily in 2017. And now for the first time in Northwestern Europe – but of a different variant than serotype 3 in Sicily. “Even now we have no idea where it came from and how it got here,” says Melle Holwerda, head of the National Reference Laboratory for Vector-borne and Zoonotic Viral Animal Diseases at Wageningen Bioveterinary Research. “Via an infected animal, or midges in an airplane or car. We’ll never find out. It really is a waste of money.”

The insect

The bluetongue virus needs a so-called vector for its spread: an insect that carries the virus to a new host. The vector in the bluetongue story are midges of the genus Culicoides. Midges are flies of 1 to 2 millimeters in size. They are the irritating, tiny creatures that drive campers crazy, especially in Scotland and Scandinavia, but they can also bite you badly in the Netherlands at dusk and in damp weather.

“The bluetongue virus cannot infect people,” says virologist Holwerda. “So it is not a zoonosis.” As far as is known, mosquitoes do not transmit human diseases. It is still unclear why insects only transmit specific viruses. It is also still unclear exactly which midge species is responsible for the spread of bluetongue serotype 3.

The vaccine

A vaccine against serotype 8 has been developed since 2006. It came onto the market in 2008 and quickly extinguished the epidemic. “But there is no vaccine yet against serotype 3,” says Holwerda. The serotypes of bluetongue are so different that the vaccine against serotype 8 does not currently offer any protection, he emphasizes. “There are vaccines against other serotypes in Africa, but they are unsafe and can actually cause disease.”

Who’s got the ball now? “I think that the pharmaceutical industry should fully focus on the development of new vaccines, with new techniques,” answers Holwerda. “Collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality is very important for the rapid authorization of vaccines.”

In 2006, all this took two years, but vaccine development only started when it became clear that the virus returned after the winter. And vaccine development can now be faster, we know since corona. “We have the facilities to test vaccines, but no candidate vaccine yet. And then it is up to the government to ensure accelerated admission. But that will certainly take some time. Months? At least. Maybe a year.”

The prospects

In our warmer autumn months, midges are active longer than before. But even if it gets colder than 8 degrees outside and the midges go into hibernation, the danger has not passed. “Mites may be able to remain active in the stable, although the spread will then be at a low level,” says Holwerda. “In any case, it doesn’t seem likely to me that we will get rid of this quickly.”

What to do now? Van den Brom of Royal GD: “Where possible, livestock farmers should house their animals when the midges are most active, around dusk. Good ventilation of the stable can also help. But you still cannot prevent all infections.” There is no medicine for sick animals; Veterinarians can prescribe anti-inflammatories. “That treatment is supportive, but often not very effective. Furthermore, it is a matter of tender loving care. Ensuring that fresh drinking water and food are within reach for animals that are not mobile.”

The cattle farmer

Wilko Kemp, organic sheep and cattle farmer in Kortenhoef, was one of the first to sound the alarm at the beginning of September. “That was on a Sunday,” he says. “I had two sick sheep and the vet thought it was bluetongue. We called the NVWA. That’s where all the alarm bells went off on Monday morning. The NVWA and Royal GD were immediately on our doorstep to take blood samples. On Wednesday the results came: bluetongue. The company was immediately closed.”

At the same time, reports were also received from four other companies around the Loosdrechtse Plassen. It is impossible to determine who exactly ‘company 0’ was. Kemp: “The first day three sheep were dead, the next day five, then nine, then fifteen. It wasn’t until the following weekend that things really exploded. Now half of my 350 sheep are dead. It’s horrible. It goes through the marrow and bone. I spent nights thinking: what went wrong? What could I have done differently?”

Kemp has a nature-inclusive organic farm, where the sheep maintain walking paths and a green dike and are also important in the grazing cycle of his cattle. “Now I suddenly have a lot of grass that I can’t get rid of,” he says. “This is a blow to my business operations. You cannot insure yourself against it. Will I buy new ewes next year? Not if this isn’t over yet. Yes, we have to wait until there is a vaccine. Hopefully before all the sheep are dead.”