Bluesky opens its doors to everyone, abandoning the waiting list system and aiming to become a major competitor in the world of social media.
The Bluesky social network, founded in 2021, marks an important step forward in its evolution becoming freely accessible for the first time.
Initially reserved only for users who received an invitation to register, the portal is now open to anyone who wishes to participate. This is a change to the registration policy that represents a significant opening for the social network founded by the former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey.
With over 3 million active subscribers, Bluesky has completed the initial stages of development, including crucial features such as moderation tools and personalized feeds.
The choice to abolish the invitation system testifies to the maturity of the platform, which has long been projected to become a leading player in the world of social media and is now ready to welcome a wider audience.
Protocol without constraints
Bluesky offers a similar experience to the social network run by Elon Musk or the more recent Threads by Meta: users can create posts and follow content created by others through a feed of updates.
What sets Bluesky apart is its decentralized nature: the protocol on which it is based can be shared with other platforms, a principle similar to that of emails.
Bluesky uses the Authenticated Transfer (AT) protocol, based on four fundamental principles: account portability between different providers, freedom of choice of algorithm, interoperability and performance.
However, at the moment, there are no other platforms that use the same protocol, so this feature is not yet fully active.
Guarantee of safety and freedom
Starting in February, Bluesky announced the launch of a “preliminary version” of its federation.
This puts him somewhat at odds with Mastodon, X's other “rival” in the fediverse.
It is important to note that the protocol Activity Pubused by Mastodon and other federated platforms, is incompatible with the one adopted by BlueSky.
In its policy Bluesky emphasizes freedom of choice and the right not to be tied to companies' decisions or algorithms, ensuring that wherever a user goes, their friends and virtual relationships can follow, highlighting how the user's online experience will not reside in the hands of a single company.
Another fundamental feature proposed is the content moderation: It will soon be possible to integrate overlay labeling services, allowing users to customize their moderation tools.
Bluesky currently has around 40 employees, half of whom work in moderation and user support services.
#Bluesky #39decentralized39 #answer #accessible
Leave a Reply