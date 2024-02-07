Bluesky opens its doors to everyone, abandoning the waiting list system and aiming to become a major competitor in the world of social media.

The Bluesky social network, founded in 2021, marks an important step forward in its evolution becoming freely accessible for the first time. Initially reserved only for users who received an invitation to register, the portal is now open to anyone who wishes to participate. This is a change to the registration policy that represents a significant opening for the social network founded by the former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey. With over 3 million active subscribers, Bluesky has completed the initial stages of development, including crucial features such as moderation tools and personalized feeds.

The choice to abolish the invitation system testifies to the maturity of the platform, which has long been projected to become a leading player in the world of social media and is now ready to welcome a wider audience.

Protocol without constraints The Bluesky platform remained in beta for two years before December 23, 2023 Bluesky offers a similar experience to the social network run by Elon Musk or the more recent Threads by Meta: users can create posts and follow content created by others through a feed of updates. What sets Bluesky apart is its decentralized nature: the protocol on which it is based can be shared with other platforms, a principle similar to that of emails. Bluesky uses the Authenticated Transfer (AT) protocol, based on four fundamental principles: account portability between different providers, freedom of choice of algorithm, interoperability and performance.

However, at the moment, there are no other platforms that use the same protocol, so this feature is not yet fully active.