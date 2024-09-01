Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 22:25

Bluesky, a social network that has become an alternative for Brazilian users amid the clash between businessman Elon Musk and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who suspended X (formerly Twitter) in the country, announced this Saturday, the 31st, that it has reached the mark of one million new users in the last three days.

Founded in 2019 by Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, the social network’s official profile celebrated the result on the platform itself and wrote that, with the arrival of Brazilian users: “This is now a Brazilian app.”

In other publications, the profile began to write in Portuguese, including a tutorial on how the social network works, with usage tips, clarifications on how content is moderated on the app and how to report irregular publications.

The application works in a very similar way to Twitter, having the same layout, but in a more minimalist version.

The functions are practically the same: you can publish text, with a maximum of 300 characters, and images, as well as delete your posts and like, comment on and repost other users’ publications.

However, unlike Twitter, on Bluesky it is not yet possible to publish videos or audio.

In addition to the suspension, the minister established a daily fine of R$50,000 for anyone who tries to circumvent the X blockade using a VPN, an acronym for Virtual Private Network, a tool that hides the location of internet access. These users may also be held criminally liable, according to the decision.

On Saturday, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) asked Moraes to reconsider the imposition of the fine. The organization argues that the fine is generic and does not allow for the individual assessment of the conduct and economic capacity of users who eventually circumvent the block.