The update was announced by the social network this Wednesday (11.set); one video of up to 60 seconds is allowed per publication

Bluesky started allowing the publication of videos this Wednesday (11.Sep.2024). Previously, the social network only supported photos and gifs.

According to the statement From the platform, it will be possible to post a video of up to 60 seconds per publication. It will also be possible to attach subtitles.

Up to 25 recordings per day will be allowed. The limit may be adjusted in the future, according to Bluesky. It will also be possible to flag whether the published video contains adult content.

Bluesky, like Meta’s Threads, became popular in Brazil after suspension of X (ex-Twitter) by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), on August 30.

Since then, the social network has already won more than 3 million new users. According to the platform itself, more than 85% are Brazilian.