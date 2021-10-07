The France team returns to Belgium this Thursday (8:45 p.m.), for a place in the final of Final 4 of the League of Nations. Here is the probable line-up.

Water has flowed under the bridges since that summer evening of 2018 when the French team, united and realistic, had tamed Belgium in the semi-finals of the World Cup. If this match amplified the nascent rivalry between the two nations, it is in another context that the Blues will meet Belgium this Thursday evening, for the Final 4 of the League of Nations (kick off at 8:45 p.m.). In the trajectory, the eleven and the system chosen, the team of Didier Deschamps will have nothing to do with the victorious formation three years ago.

3-4-1-2 could be renewed

The France team could present itself with a system articulated in 3-4-1-2. This pattern gave satisfaction to the coach at the last meeting, against Finland (2-0). But in the choice of men, Didier Deschamps will be faced with several puzzles.

If Hugo Lloris is called to go on goal, a doubt emerges on the names that will accompany Raphaël Varane. Lucas Hernandez has a seniority that speaks for itself. The presence of the Bayern player would imply a new axis-right profile, which could be Jules Koundé or Dayot Upamecano. Presnel Kimpembe, for his part, is not excluded from the plans. Competition is intense in this period of transition.

On the sides, Theo Hernandez gave satisfaction in a role of left piston. Benjamin Pavard could occupy the right side. The pair Pogba-Rabiot holds the road in the midfield in the absence of N’Golo Kanté. Finally, in front, Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema should be associated in front of Antoine Griezmann, who hopes to confirm his renewal with the selection.

The probable composition of the France team: Lloris – Koundé, Varane, L. Hernandez – Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Mbappé, Benzema.

