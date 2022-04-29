The organization could not be reached for comment Friday morning. Derksen is under fire after he confessed on Tuesday that he had penetrated an unconscious woman with a candle fifty years ago. He later nuanced his story and said that there had been no penetration. Talpa announced on Thursday that Derksen and René van der Gijp and Wilfred Genee, who laughed hard at the story, would apologize. But these did not come. Instead, Derksen said he wanted to stop with the program. Whether this actually happens is not clear. The men announced this before but then came back to it later.