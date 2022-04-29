The organization could not be reached for comment Friday morning. Derksen is under fire after he confessed on Tuesday that he had penetrated an unconscious woman with a candle fifty years ago. He later nuanced his story and said that there had been no penetration. Talpa announced on Thursday that Derksen and René van der Gijp and Wilfred Genee, who laughed hard at the story, would apologize. But these did not come. Instead, Derksen said he wanted to stop with the program. Whether this actually happens is not clear. The men announced this before but then came back to it later.
Many parties have withdrawn their hands from Derksen and the program in recent days. Two main sponsors, Stella Cycling and the TOTO, broke off the collaboration. The regional broadcasters also immediately stopped the radio program that Derksen made for them.
The Holland International Blues Festival takes place for the fifth time. MOJO does some of the programming and production.
