Yesterday, whites and blues adapted the ‘announcement’ to the pandemic, the traditional symbolic act with which they prologue Holy Week. Yesterday the two brotherhoods were forced to eliminate the massive procession that usually travels the city behind their flags during the ‘announcement’ and schedule events adapted to the health crisis, inside the temples and with restricted capacity.

The Hermandad de Labradores organized a day of veneration in San Francisco so that the blues could contemplate the image of its owner, the Virgen de los Dolores, and take souvenir photos, complying with all the security measures of capacity and distances established by the health authorities.

“It is a sad day, any other year we would have been in the street but today it cannot be,” its president, José María Miñarro, acknowledged to LA VERDAD. At twelve noon the score of ‘Las Caretas’, the blue hymn, sounded on the organ of the church of San Francisco, while the audience applauded with emotion. Some could not help crying, such as Isabel Gómez and Aude Bondil, who stated that “we are very blue, we never miss the ad and we are very sorry that it has to be that way.” María Dolores Guerrero related that she lives outside the city and that she traveled expressly to see the Virgin. Like her, a long queue of people waited their turn in the street to access the blue temple. Many of them wore scarves around their necks with the emblem of the brotherhood. The brotherhood issued a video on its social networks in which the flag waved inside the church to the sound of its hymn.

Long queues were registered at the door of San Francisco to see the Virgin and in the Chapel of the Rosary the ‘Cloth of the flowers’ was admired



Two women photograph the replica of the painting that inspired the ‘Cloth of flowers’, yesterday .. / AR AGM

El Paso Blanco celebrated a Eucharist in honor of the Holy Christ of Prayer in the Garden in the Chapel of the Rosary, where the replica of the painting in which Emilio Felices was inspired to make the centenary ‘Cloth of the flowers ‘, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest. It is the work ‘Christ in Gethsemane’ by Heinrich Hofmann, from 1890, which is in the Riverside Church in New York.

The president of the Santo Domingo Foundation, Juan Jódar, explained to LA VERDAD that “it is a historical exhibition” that allows you to see the original piece and its expression in embroidery and imagery. The foundation and the New York church have established a collaboration agreement for cultural exchange between both institutions.

One of the most emotional moments of the white day was the projection of a video in which the flag with the eagle of San Juan waved inside the empty temple, and that was superimposed with images of the completely packed church in the same act of Holy Week 2019.

The president, Ramón Mateos, addressed the whites to convey “enthusiasm, hope and responsibility despite such a hard year” and appealed to “live Holy Week intensely from prudence.”