In the roaring twenties of the twentieth century, the first African-American people to become music stars were women who sang blues leading orchestras, influenced by vaudeville and brimming with glamor: sequins, feathers, scarves, multi-stranded pearl necklace. Their names were Bessie Smith, Mamie Smith, or Ma Rainey. The success was fleeting, but his feat paved the way for great jazz voices that came later: Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald or Sarah Vaughan.

The movie The mother of blues (on Netflix) vindicates the pioneer Ma Rainey, who managed to impose her rules on an emerging record industry dominated, of course, by white men. Nominated for five Oscars (she won those for costume and makeup and hairstyling), she has as a hook the last role of Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), died before the premiere.

Most of the plot, set in 1927, takes place while the band waits for the artist in the Chicago recording studio, which was then a mecca for black emigrants from the South. There, Boseman looks like a trumpeter with avant-garde ambitions. She (Viola Davis) appears little and when she does she occupies the entire screen. An arrogant, burly, cheeky, lesbian goddess. He wrote explicit lyrics, with some closet exit. No one was going to dictate what and how to record.

The great depression and the change in fashions put an end to glamor and her career. And then came the discovery, by critics, of the rural blues of the Mississippi Delta, which were sung by poor, unfortunate black men alone with their guitar: Blind Lemon Jefferson, Son House or Robert Johnson. They gave off authenticity and sowed the seed of Rock And Roll. They deserved recognition but, once again, history cornered the names of women who had shone with their own light.

