The continued silence from Sony on its new productions is fueling the expectations of gamers beyond measure, who in some cases are starting to see possible clues even where there are hardly any, as we see in this case in which a confusing video of PlayStation Malaysiaaccording to some fans, would hide references to the new game from Bluepoint Games.

Recently, the Malaysian Minister Gobind Singh Deo visited the offices of PlayStation Studios Malaysia, with an official event that obviously represented an important occasion for the local division of the company.

A video of the event was Posted on LinkedInand within this, in addition to images of the visit itself and some interviews, it is also possible to see some fragments of the game, with still very vague elements such as concept art and more.