PlayStation Studios has already unveiled various games in development in its teams, but many are still unknown, such as that of Bluepoint Games. The team, which recently remade Demon’s Souls, is hiring new staff as it continues to work “hard” on his project. However, it is not yet time for an announcement.

Peter DaltonHead of Technology at Bluepoint Games, commented on the recent layoffs at Microsoft (but not only) and wrote via Twitter: “It saddens me to hear about today’s layoffs in the tech world. At Bluepoint Games we are hard at work on our next project and we have several positions available. On a personal level, I’m very interested in all the rendering programmers out there. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

In a second tweet, Dalton also responded to a user who asked when we get to find out what Bluepoint Games is working on. Precisely he wrote: [Riveleremo il gioco] when the time is right. All good things take time.”

For now, therefore, we still have no way of knowing what the team is working on and the fact that they are still looking for staff could mean that the project is not in an advanced stage of development. Of course it’s also possible that Bluepoint is working on two titles at the same time, so in that case it would be difficult to know exactly which game they’re hiring for.

Previously, Bluepoint Games hinted that a new game is coming in 2023, with a greeting card.