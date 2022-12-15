Bluepoint Games could announce his own new game in the 2023. At least this is what his Christmas card published on the PlayStation Blog suggests on the occasion of the wishes made by the studios friends of PlayStation (first party and otherwise).

As you can see, the ticket shows four parcels, three of which are open and one still unopened. The three open packs reference games the studio has worked on or collaborated on. Obviously, the closed package arouses greater curiosity: what will it contain?

The Bluepoint Games greeting card

From the drawing it is obviously impossible to draw any indications on the game Bluepoint Games is working on. Many are talking about a remake of Bloodborne, which would be the natural evolution of the studio’s previous game, the remake of Demon’s Souls, but nothing can be taken for granted. After all, there are those who would like to see the talented software house work on a new IP of its own, which wouldn’t be bad at all.

The only certainty is that it will be aPS5 exclusiveas Bluepoint Games is one of the PlayStation Studios.

Of course it is fair to say that there is nothing confirmed and that we are dealing with pure speculation. So it’s best not to take anything for granted.