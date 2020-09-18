The menu of a restaurant is its declaration of principles, an ideology before its clients. Under this heading of dishes, a kitchen reveals what it gives importance to and, on the contrary, what it does not give it to. In our opinion, the letter must be a living being in constant movement, fed by the stimuli it receives from the season. The more sensitive you show to this impulse, the closer it gets to our aspiration.

Brought to the kitchen, these words are validated through the ties established with suppliers. Thanks to this communion, we know, for example, the splendid moment that tomatoes, lettuces, green beans, onions and cucumbers live in the garden these days. From complicity with artisanal fishing, now in Lakasa We consume bonito from the north, squid, mackerel, sea bass and grouper.

In summer, it is also the season for wild tuna, caught under strict quota control to guarantee the species. Its migratory nature and its diet mark the qualities of the meats, with a bright red tone, a striking fat infiltration and a powerful flavor. Very different tunas from those raised in fish farms, which live locked in cages, with little movement, with an artificial diet based on proteins and fats intended to fatten the animal, but which provide an unnatural flavor.

For the recipe, we used two parts of the wild tuna, the unloading and the unloaded. Both located on the spine. The first, on the high back, also called black because of the color of the skin. The discharge is obtained from the lower or white back, named for the whitish hue that the skin acquires as it moves towards the belly. Compared to other pieces such as belly or tail, they are meats of a more intense red, but with lean qualities and lower fat content. Made raw is the best way to appreciate its texture and flavor.

With the simple dressing of a Bloody Mary on the raw dice we achieve this goal. The tomato broth envelops and enhances the taste of the tuna, reinforced with refreshing sensations provided by the spicy tabasco and the bittersweet of the perrins sauce.

Consuming seasonal products brings profit. One is to give viability to producer projects that put sustainability before profit. Thanks to this support, we managed to change the world (a little bit). Perhaps, in that generosity and conscience the mystery is kept to enhance the flavor of our dishes.