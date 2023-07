Thursday, July 13, 2023, 01:39







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The ‘Tunnus thynnus’ or bluefin tuna, or cimarrón, belongs to the scombrid family, which despite the name we can say is a good family. And, if from the pig, even the walks, from the tuna, even the swimmers. This animal that in the Mediterranean can …

This content is exclusive for subscribers