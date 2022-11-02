The ‘panettone’, the ham and the bluefin tuna will be three products with prominence in

Gastronomic Region of Murcia 2022. The adjoining building of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium will host the first edition of the international competition for Best Iberian ‘Panettone’ Craftsman. The competition, organized by the pastry company IRCA and the distributor Murcopan, started at the end of August with 56 applicants from Spain and Portugal and will celebrate its final phase next Sunday, November 6, in the terrace area set up at the culinary congress in LA TRUE.

Ten applicants will choose to win and to do so they will present their preparations first thing in the morning before a jury made up of specialists in this sweet of Italian origin. Each applicant must present for the occasion a signature chocolate-based panettone and a regional panettone that culinaryly represents the region of origin. In addition to assessing the aroma, color and structure of the product, the jury will take into account the theme of each of the ‘panettone’. The deliberation will last until approximately 2:00 p.m., when the name of the winner will be announced.

For the second consecutive year, eLPOZO Alimentación organizes a charitable cut of ham. On the right, a ‘panettone’, a sweet of Italian origin. / elpozo / murcopan

Four regional pastry chefs



Among the ten candidates to win first place in the contest, endowed with a prize of 1,000 euros, there are four pastry chefs from the Region, from Jumilla, Lorca, El Palmar (Murcia) and Lorquí. The second winning ‘panettone’ will win 750 euros and the third, 500. A sweet date in which attendees will be able to taste this delicious delicacy. An award for artisans who manage to find the perfect balance between the most precise techniques and the needs of the consumer.

Sunday morning will also have a solidarity flavor in the Gastronomic Region of Murcia. For the second consecutive year, eLPOZO Alimentación has organized a charitable cut of ham for the benefit of the Segura Food Bank. It will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the entrance of the building attached to the Víctor Villegas Auditorium. Six cutters belonging to Asojam (Association of Ham Cutters) will be in charge of showing their technique to those attending the event, who will be able to savor a plate of this delicacy.

For this charitable court, Asojam professionals will have eLPOZO gold series reserve hams, which they will be plating to offer to visitors to the congress for 3 euros.

Gastronomic Region of Murcia 2022 Where

Annex of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium (Murcia).

When

November 4 to 7.

How many

General admission for €3 on the website oferplan.laverdad.es.

Among the attractions of the Murcia Gastronomic Region terrace area, the ronqueo of a 200-kilo tuna by Fuentes El Atún Rojo has been scheduled. A live breakdown that will be open to all the public attending the congress and that will take place on Sunday, starting at 8:00 p.m.

The expert ronqueador will manually extract all the usable parts of the fish. In this way, the Cartagena company will value a product that, as the brand belonging to the Ricardo Fuentes group explains, is “an exceptional raw material that deserves the utmost care and reverence” because “each part of the bluefin tuna has its own characteristics and offers unique gastronomic possibilities, both the noblest cuts, the best known in haute cuisine such as the loin or the ventresca, as well as the more unknown pieces, such as the marrow, the eye or the heart that are gradually gaining popularity among the most innovative chefs.

For those who want to delve deeper into the benefits of this exceptional material, also on Sunday, at 6:20 p.m., Sergio de la Orden, chef at El Mosqui, will give the presentation ‘Bluefin tuna (the pig of the sea)’.