BlueBack: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema Uno

BlueBack is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. A 2022 film, directed by Robert Connolly, starring Mia Wasikowska and Radha Mitchell. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to watch it in streaming.

Plot

The film tells the story of Abby (Ariel Donoghue), a little girl who is passionate about diving. Her mother Dora (Radha Mitchell) is a staunch environmentalist and often takes her offshore to observe marine wildlife. During one of these diving sessions she comes across a small grouper, which she decides to adopt and to which she gives the name BlueBack.

The little girl soon becomes fond of the animal, establishing a strong bond of friendship with him. Only when she grows up, Abby (Ilsa Fogg) discovers that the fish belongs to a species in danger of extinction due to intensive fishing. Following Dora’s teachings, the girl decides to try to save her little friend, confronting the enemy of the seas, the poachers. When the reef is dredged to facilitate entry to the bay, the lives of BlueBack and his peers are put in serious danger. Abby and her mother rebel, exposing themselves personally. The young girl decides to embark on a path of activism involving all the inhabitants of the area.

BlueBack: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of BlueBack? The protagonists are Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, Eric Bana, Albert Mwangi, Clarence John Ryan, Erik Thomson, Ariel Donoghue, Ilsa Fogg, Elizabeth Alexander, Eddie Baroo.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch BlueBack live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Sky Cinema Uno broadcast this evening, 19 November 2023, at 9.15pm. Also streaming on Now and Sky Go.