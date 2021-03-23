You might have thought that this Easter would be different, and it will be, except in one way; the Blue Zones will be open for business as usual.

The Town Hall happilly informed that from Friday the 26th until Sunday the 4th of April Blue Zones along the paseo de Almuñécar and Motril will be in place between 11.00h to 15.00h and from 19.00h to 22.00h.

Editorial comment: what justification can there be? Originally, it was to stop people throwing a tarp over the vehicle and leaving it parked up all Easter or summer, but that ‘reason’ is obsolete because nobody can afford to stay that long anymore.

This Easter, local businesses are desperate for trade, so let’s just fine visitors over parking to discourage them. Where are the damned eye-rolling emojis when you need them!

(News: Almunecar / Herridez, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)