Everything like at the Tokyo Games. A show the blue girls at the Paralympic Athletics World Championships in Paris. The final of the T63 women’s 100 meters with three Italians ended with an all-Italian podium, topped off with another world record by Ambra Sabatini (born in 2002): 13”98, the first Paralympic athlete to go under 14 seconds. As in Tokyo, Italy writes history in Paris. Silver to Martina Caironi (14”35), bronze to Monica Contrafatto (14”67).

Ambra Sabatini is radiant: “We didn’t expect it, we are all very happy. I myself didn’t want to believe it”, she says hotly. Martina Caironi, on the other hand, dedicates the silver medal to her coach: “I hope you continue to follow me again this year, we need to get even higher”. While Monica Contrafatto celebrates the blue group: “We are the three marvels of Italian Paralympic athletics, and it doesn’t matter that I finished third. In the end, I’m always the least considered but I’m fine with it”.

in the morning

—

The Charlety stadium in Paris also celebrated another Italian medal, this time signed by Assunta Legnante. The multiple Paralympic champion climbs for the umpteenth time on a world podium, the sixth of her Paralympic career, with the conquest of a prestigious bronze in the F11 discus. The blind pitcher gives all of herself to honor the shirt and affix the second tricolor seal to these championships. In front of her the Chinese overwhelming power of the world record holder and gold in Tokyo 2020 Zhang Liangmin who wins with a throw of 38.57 and of her compatriot Xue Enhui, silver with 37.74. The third place of the blue captain, who brings Italy the third pass for the 2024 Games, is worth 36.52 meters found on the first attempt. Legnante’s reaction is one of mixed emotions: “I had never won a bronze, so we put that on the bulletin board too, we don’t miss anything. It’s not my race, it’s the one in which I enjoy the most, taking it a bit more lightly. But obviously sorry because the gold was won with an affordable measure. I’m still happy to have taken the slot for the nation in view of the Paralympics”.