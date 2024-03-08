The jury of the Book Prize, the most internationally visible prize for German literature – the one awarded at the Frankfurt Fair – cannot be blamed for favoring easily consumable and nerdy books: the most recent one fell on an exploration of the abysses from an elite school; The winning novel of 2022 denounced mistreatment and intolerance towards non-binary people, and in 2021 Antje Rávik Strubel won with blue woman, a drama about sexual violence and the twisted power relations between Western and Eastern Europe that is now published in Spain by the publishing house De Conatus.

With the literary demanding line of the award, it fits perfectly that its author has used a complex narrative structure and an approach that is at times so close that it refers to scenes from Repulsion, Roman Polanski's disturbing psychological study of women. Although Rávik Strubel's sober work with clearly feminist content rejects such a claim for gruesome images and limits itself to creating a cold and hostile environment. So it's a bit difficult for him to get into this novel, which he begins with a woman alone in an apartment, curled up in a bed. A woman who listens attentively to the noises in the apartment and observes every detail of her surroundings, while she feels her body like that of a stranger. When her doorbell rings, her fear paralyzes her and it takes all her strength to open the door and convince herself that she is just her janitor.

Now something has reactivated the memory to the point that Adina finally wants to leave the anonymity in Helsinki, where she had taken refuge, and file a complaint.

The delicacy with which he portrays his protagonist, the precision with which he describes his sharpened perception to the maximum—recreated to perfection in Ibon Zubiaur's solvent translation—is one of the great achievements of blue woman. Very little by little, through the meanderings of the young woman's thoughts, the unconnected flashbacks of memories that assail her, we understand that she is suffering from post-traumatic shock. Adina, the girl from a lost town in the Czech Republic who dreamed of studying Geophysics in Berlin, sees her life cut short by a rape. Now something has reactivated the memory of her to the point that she finally wants to leave the anonymity in Helsinki, where she had taken refuge, and file a complaint.

The second great success of Rávik Strubel is that he does not stop with the particular fate of Adina—which his readers already know from Under the snow (2001)—but places it in a broader context. Her Eastern European origin turns the shy Czech girl, in the eyes of her rapist, a high-ranking German official from the European Commission, into a being no longer second class—for being young and female—but third or fourth class. The German knows that her crime will go unpunished. “(…) In Germany, out of a hundred reported rapes, only ten end in a conviction. That is below the European average. Most sex offenders go free. (…) That is why only five percent of all sexual crimes are reported. In Scandinavia fifty.”

Rávik Strubel, socialized in the GDR and very knowledgeable about Scandinavia, provides another perspective on Western-Eastern power relations. That's why he places blue woman in a neighboring country like Finland and links Adina's MeToo story with a reflection on equality and on Europe, on the borders in the heads and the burden of history: “Eastern and Western Europe not only differ geographically but also in the rhythm . (…) in the countries of the Eastern Bloc, it was only after the collapse of the Soviet regime that memories of the war surfaced, buried for decades in organized oblivion. Before, the prohibition on remembering was so brutal that they did not even dare to take what they had experienced as true.” A highly recommended reading.

