It is not an affirmation, nor is it a legend, and even less a deduction drawn from the data of members and fans available to Espanyol. It may even be that it is simply a sensation, verifiable in any case, never denied and less concealed, always present in one of the most cutting-edge towns in region 43 of the country since it was approved by Parliament in May. Olost never concealed the sense of belonging to the blue and white club of many of its football fans or its rivalry with Barça supporters.

There is not even the Penya Blanc-Blava del Lluçanès but it is the “Penya Blanc-Blava d’Olost i comarca” which brings together the followers of neighboring towns such as Prats i Perafita. The list of affiliates -not the total number of parakeets- is 59 in a town of about 1,200 inhabitants. There have been better times when members were close to a hundred, especially when membership passed from father to son, just as the land was inherited, nothing to do with today, when children join winning teams and it is hard to be faithful to someone relegated to Second Division.

The Center d’Estudis d’Opinió (CEO) published a survey last April according to which only 3.1% of Catalans have sympathy for Espanyol. 75.4% would be from FC Barcelona and 11.7% from Madrid while 1.9% declare themselves from Girona. The CEO’s conclusions can hardly be applied to Olost. The Lluçanès parakeets have no complexes and, without discussing whether or not they are a minority or how many there are, they identify with that famous slogan of “the force of a sentiment” associated with the figure of journalist Manuel Fanlo.

Olost has always had an unequivocal narrator -not a story like Barça- to disseminate the perica faith regardless of the team’s sporting situation, the club’s ownership and also its company name, whether it was in Sarrià, Montjuïc or in Cornellà-El Prat. Today he is called Òscar Pitarch, before he was Santiago Arboix and long ago he responded to the name of Jaume met Hall. Oral tradition also speaks of figures such as Joan Malaret. The guiding thread in any case has been the Serrat dynasty.

“Many of us in the family have always liked football, as players and spectators, and also football fields, especially the nearby and popular ones, like the one that used to be at the entrance to Olost”, explains Albert Serrat. “And, of course, the link between the Serrats and Espanyol is historic. Although it was never questioned, the militancy has been more or less intense depending on the times and circumstances”, he concludes, later noting that he was a follower of his first cousin Adjutori Serrat, that solid left-back who lined up at Valladolid, Valencia, Hércules, Sabadell and Barça. “I saw him play in various fields, also at Fabra i Coats and the Camp Nou,” Albert adds.

Tori Serrat i Giró (Olost, 1955), trained in the Lacambra youth and Spanish youth champion with Barça, also a player for the amateur team and the Barça subsidiary, never disowned his parakeet family while boasting of his culé militancy and his admiration for the teaching of Laureano Ruiz. He has surely been the most important footballer in the region, along with Miki Martínez, a midfielder from Prats de Lluçanès who made his debut for Espanyol on February 9, 2006 against Villarreal. Nor should we forget Ton Serrat, a well-known professional in football and at Lluçanès,

The Serrats have always had a lot of character and mostly a parakeet profile since they ran the La Reforma bar as opposed to Café Sport. The football rivalry in inland Catalonia was at that time, before and after the Civil War, as marked in some Barcelona neighborhoods as in Lluçanès, whose clubs were mostly founded in the 1920s. Parakeet fans like Santiago Arboix recited the blue and white lineup non-stop: “The goalkeeper was Trías, Teruel and Elías played in defense; Rovira and Llimós were regulars in the midfield and up front were Mercadé, Jorge, Chas, Olivas and Mas”.

Arboix, who is 90 years old, does not forget the names of 10 of his idols because “in those years, the early forties, we had good teams, we competed and there was a sports dispute with Barça.” Arboix, a prominent social and political activist in the region, promoter of La Coral del Lluçanès, affiliated with Unió Democràtica, very well related to Antón Cañellas and Adolfo Suárez and directly linked to Josep and Daniel Sánchez Llibre, carried the Espanyol flag for many years.

Spirits declined, however, in 1969 with the “Matesa case” and the fall of Juan Vilá Reyes when Espanyol claimed to be the opponent of a Barça much more interested in the rivalry with Madrid. “That was a crucial moment and, as it usually happens to parakeets, it went wrong,” confesses Óscar Pitarch, candidate for the 1986 presidential election won by Antonio Baró. Pitarch is not only an accredited blue and white partner but also a successful coach at Poble Sec and an employee of Banca Catalana who went from working in Barcelona to Vall d’en Bas until he settled in Olost.

The status of deputy mayor on the ERC list for two legislatures explains his integration into the town and his activism as a parakeet is confirmed in each game, always ready to lead the caravan of fans that travels to the field – “I did like going to Montjuïc” – resigned to the fate of his team, emotional slave to the Dolphins (José Maria, Re, Rodilla, Amas and Marcial). Pitarch, also a fan of cycling to the point that he was director of the Volta, is the blue and white headliner at Lluçanès and the link with Cornellà-El Prat.

The ascendancy of the Spanish leaders of Olost is explained by the different events held in the town with the presence of figures such as N’Kono, Lauridsen or Marañón. Even the blue and white first team played a friendly against Olost on August 15, 1963. It has not been the only one to remember Espanyol in the region, since its veteran team faced Pradenc in 2003. The Fusté family had a lot to do with the event, as associated with Prats as they were with Espanyol -Josep was a much-loved president and Anna Maria has been a director with Francesc Perelló and Sánchez Free.

The Fustés are very parakeets, just like the Serrats and of course Arboix and Pitarch, as well as Gabriel Rodenas, the Perafita parakeet battering ram. “We don’t give up and even less when the club needs us like now,” Pitarch himself closes. It is not known how many, but there are many and they are noted by tradition; They will not be precisely the ones who doubt that Olost is surely the most parakeet town in Catalonia.

