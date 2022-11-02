Paris. Blue whales would be absorbing up to 10 million pieces of microplastics every day, says a study published yesterday that reveals the impact of an unsuspected volume of pollution on these marine mammals.

Fragments of plastic have been found at the bottom of the oceans and on the highest mountains, and even in human organs and blood.

To calculate how much microplastic whales ingest, the researchers did a modeling study, published in the journal Nature Communications.

Scientists tagged 191 blue, fin and humpback whales that live off the coast of California, USA, to track their movements. It was “like an Apple Watch (connected watch), on the back of the whale,” explained Shirel Kahane-Rapport, a researcher at California State University, Fullerton, and lead author of the paper.

According to the data collected, the whales feed, above all, between 50 and 250 meters deep, right where “the highest concentration of microplastics in the water column” is located, declared the specialist.

The researchers calculated how many daily bites the whales take and their size, as well as what they filter, and came up with three scenarios.

At most likely, blue whales would ingest up to 10 million pieces of microplastics a day.

In this way, the largest land animal would also be the largest consumer of microplastics, ingesting up to 43.6 kilos each day, according to the study.

Although one might imagine that whales suck up large amounts of microplastics as they make their way through the ocean, the researchers found that this is not the case.

In fact, 99 percent of these materials entered the cetaceans’ bodies because they were already inside their prey.

“This worries us,” said Shirel Kahane-Rapport, as humans also consume such prey. “We eat anchovies and sardines,” she noted. He added that “krill (small shrimp-like crustaceans) are the base of the food web,” the marine food chain.

Previous studies have shown that when a krill is in a tank where there are microplastics, it eats them, the scientist said.

Now that scientists have estimated how much microplastics the whales absorb, they want to determine the extent of the damage.

“The dose makes the poison,” Shirel Kahane-Rapport stressed.