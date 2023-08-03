Researchers have found fossilized vertebrae of massive proportions in Peru. They belonged to an early whale that lived completely differently from today’s representatives of this group of mammals.

The Colossus of the Coast: Perucetus colossus (above) compared with its contemporary, the basilosaurid whale Cynthiacetus peruvianus (below) and a human. Image: Reuters

GHorse is many things in the animal kingdom, but nothing is greater than the whale. From Balaenoptera musculusthe blue whale, specimens with a length of almost 30 meters and a weight of almost 200 tons have already been measured – ten times that of the giant rhinoceros Paraceratherium tipped the scales, the largest known mammal that ever walked the earth, and also more than any sauropod dinosaur of the Mesozoic. Strangely enough, the mightiest creature in the history of the earth is our contemporary.

Ulf von Rauchhaupt Editor in the "Science" section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Or maybe not. In the current issue of Nature a group of scientists from different nations, among them Eli Amson from the Natural History Museum in Stuttgart, presents a find from Peru: thirteen vertebrae, four ribs and a piece of pelvis from an animal that lived in the middle Eocene 39.8 to 37.87 million years ago died near the coast.