Tarantulas are among the most fascinating and feared arachnids in the world, furthermore these giant spiders are known for their variety of colors, shapes and sizes, which make them suitable for living in different habitats and climates. Among these varieties there are specimens of blue tarantula, or rather, they have a bright blue color that makes them stand out among other species. But how this coloration evolved And what are its functions? And what are the characteristics of the new species of blue tarantula recently discovered in Thailand?

Blue is one of the rarest colors found in nature, especially among animals. In fact, blue is not a pigment, but an optical effect produced by photonic nanostructures present on the surface of cells or scales. These nanostructures selectively reflect blue light and cause it to interfere constructively, creating an intense, metallic hue. This phenomenon is called structural iridescence and it is the same that makes the sky, the wings of butterflies or the feathers of peacocks blue.

The blue tarantula specimen developed this structural iridescence thanks to special hairs called setae, which cover their body and legs. The bristles are made up of keratin, the same protein that makes up the nails and hair of human beings, furthermore this has a fibrous and multilayered structure, which creates microscopic air cavities between the various layers. These cavities act like prisms, which refract the incident light and select its blue wavelength.

But why did tarantulas develop this blue color? What evolutionary advantages arise from this? Scientists do not yet have a definitive answer to these questions, but there are several possible hypotheses. One of these is that blue is a warning signal for potential predators, who associate this color with greater toxicity or aggressiveness of the animal. Another hypothesis is that blue is a recognition signal between individuals of the same species or of the same sex, useful for establishing social or territorial relationships. Finally, a third hypothesis is that blue is a sign of sexual attraction for individuals of the opposite sex, who prefer partners with a more vibrant color.

Whatever the function of blue in tarantulas, what is certain is that it is a convergent evolutionary character, that is, independent between the different species. In fact, a study published in Science Advances in 2015 showed that blue has evolved at least eight times separately in tarantulas, starting from ancestors with different colors. This means that blue confers an adaptive advantage to tarantulas that possess it, otherwise it would not have been selected so frequently.

How rare and special are blue tarantula specimens?

Among the species of blue tarantula existing in the world, one of the most surprising is that recently discovered in Thailand by researchers at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. It’s about a new species belonging to Chilobrachys genus, which includes 31 other species widespread in southern and southeastern Asia. The new species has been named Chilobrachys natanicharum sp. Nov.in honor of the gentlemen Natakorn Changrew And Nichada Changrewthe winners of a charity auction organized to raise funds for the education of Lahu children, an indigenous hill tribe in Thailand.

The new species of blue tarantula is distinguished by its blue-purple coloration, which resembles the color of electric sparks. The blue-purple is present on the legs, on the chelicerae (the tusk-like mouthparts) and on the upper part of the carapace (the dorsal part of the body), while the rest of the body is dark brown, with light streaks on the dorsum of the abdomen. The blue tarantula in question has a total length of about 6-7 cm, with females slightly larger than males.

The new species of blue tarantula was found in the mangrove forests of Phang-Nga province, in southern Thailand. Mangrove forests are coastal ecosystems made up of trees and shrubs that grow in areas periodically submerged by the tide. These ecosystems are among the most productive and diverse on the planet, hosting numerous species of animals and plants. Mangrove forests also perform important ecological and economic functions, such as protecting coasts from erosion, purifying water, mitigating climate change, and providing food and wood.

The new species of blue tarantula lives in the hollows of mangrove trees, where it builds shelters made of silk. It feeds mainly on insects and other small invertebrates which it captures with its powerful poisonous fangs. Its reproduction occurs sexually, with the male depositing his sperm in a spermatheca (a female organ that stores sperm) of the female. The female then produces a cocoon containing the fertilized eggs, which she holds in her paws until they hatch.

The new tarantula species was described in a study published in the journal ZooKeys in 2021. The authors of the study point out that the discovery of this species demonstrates the richness of Thailand’s biodiversity and the need to protect it from threats that put it at risk. Among these threats are the destruction and degradation of mangrove forests, caused by human activities such as agriculture, urbanization, pollution and tourism. Furthermore, tarantulas are often the subject of illegal hunting and trade, both for their food value and for their interest as pets.

The authors of study they therefore hope that the discovery of the new tarantula species can raise public awareness and the competent authorities on the importance of conserving mangrove forests and the species that inhabit them. Only in this way will it be possible to guarantee the survival of these unique and precious ecosystems for the planet and for mankind.

