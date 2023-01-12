British singer Lee Ryan (39), known from the boy band Blue, was sentenced today for drunkenly harassing and racially treating a flight attendant during a flight. Among other things, he called the black woman a “chocolate cookie” and grabbed her wrists.

The singer, who scored hits with his band like Sorry seems to be the hardest word (with Elton John), flew from Glasgow to London last summer. He was speechless and staggered on his legs, having already drunk a full bottle of port at the airport. Once on board, he was refused more alcohol and asked to return to his seat.

He then harassed flight attendant Leah Gordon, writes, among other things The Guardian. “He made comments about my skin color, ‘you are my chocolate sweetheart’, ‘my chocolate chip cookie’ and ‘I’m going to have chocolate children with you'”, the woman said in court today. The singer also asked her to kiss him. It didn’t stop with words, Ryan also grabbed the woman by the wrists. See also HS in Ukraine The war ignited a patriotic riot: Julia Boruh, 23, tattooed the preface to her poem to remind her that Russians should not be trusted

According to the singer, his statements were “playful” chatter from a drunk man and he is absolutely not a racist. The judge did not agree today and sentenced him for assaulting the woman with racist intent. He was also convicted of in-flight drunkenness, assaulting an officer during his arrest and general misconduct against flight attendants.

It is not yet clear whether or how long he will go to jail.

