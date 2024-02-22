Not only Mansory comes with bold colors, Bentley can also do something about it.

Fans of crazy color combinations on SUVs will get their money's worth today. Earlier today colleague wrote @willeme already about a Mansory Urus with a rather bizarre color combination. Now we received a special colored SUV in our mailbox.

The big difference is: this is not a car that has been overhauled by Mansory, but a car that has rolled straight out of the factory. Bee Bentley Nowadays they are not afraid to produce cars with bold color combinations. As long as the customer pays, Bentley will simply make it.

So Bentley now has one Bentayga made with bright blue rims. That is something that even Lamborghini has not yet dared to do. The color of the rims matches the Kingfisher paint color. The paint on the rims is even metallic. To make the car completely unique, the top is made of black, which makes it look like one from a distance Range Rover seems.

You will not find a boring interior in this car. This Bentayga is covered with a combination of orange and blue leather. Almost as striking as the yellow and purple of Mansory, but this combination works just a little better. The car is equipped with the two 'airplane seats' in the back, so it appears the owner has no intention of driving himself.

The car in question is a Bentayga EWB. It is 18 centimeters longer than the regular one, of which 8.8 centimeters benefits the wheelbase. In terms of engine, it is not the ultimate Bentayga, because the W12 is no longer an option. So this car only has eight cylinders.

Bentley does not mention how much this joke cost, but there is a good chance that this is the most expensive Bentayga to have left the factory. Without taxes then, because it is probably still cheaper than some Dutch Bentleys.

