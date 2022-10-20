Little Andrea was born yesterday afternoon, the fourth child of Ciro Immobile and Jessica Malena: the tender announcement on social media

After months of anxious waiting, the striker of Lazio and the Italian national team Ciro Immobile and his wife, the beautiful Jessica Malena, have finally welcomed little Andrea in their arms. This is the fourth child for what is one of the most loved, long-lived and solid couples in the Italian show business. The announcement of the birth, as usual on these occasions, arrived on Instagram.

It was last May when with a beautiful and very tender video, Immobile and his wife announced on social networks that they were well taken by their family yes it would enlarged again.

In the clip there are the two lovers, on the sofa, and they film themselves while they give the good news to the rest of the troop, the three children already born from their love: Michela, Giorgia and Mattia.

Later they also communicated the color that the bow would have. Light blue precisely, thus equalizing the number of males and females within their home.

Yesterday, Wednesday 20 October, the wait is finally over and Jessica Malena has given birth to the baby Andrew.

The first to announce his birth was his father Ciro, who published a photo of the hand of the newborn and then added this message in the caption:

The family expanded in a day full of emotions the best gift you gave me @jessicamelena true champion !!! Welcome Andrea 💙 we love you

A little later one arrived history also from mother Malena, who immortalized Andrea and Ciro wrote simply: “Life“.

Ciro Immobile’s injury

If the private life of Ciro Immobile proceeds at full speed, the working life has unfortunately suffered one heavy setback.

His Lazio started the season in the best possible way, ringing several consecutive useful results and remaining in the top positions of the ranking.

This was possible also and above all thanks to goals of Ciro, of course.

In the last match, played last Sunday against Udinese, in the 30th minute of the first half the Olimpico fans were left with bated breath. Your captain, in fact, had to go out for a muscle problem.

The exams carried out in these days have shown one woundwhich will keep Ciro out for a few months. His return is however expected for the first months of 2023.