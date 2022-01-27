At the federal national boxing center in Santa Maria degli Angeli, the national elite and under 22 men and women gather for the training camp until February 4th

Since the beginning of the new year, the amateur boxers of the national teams are officially in full swing. From January 24 to February 4, the national elite and under 22 men and women are in retreat for the second training camp at the national center of Assisi (Pg). Many boxers have been called up: 25 elite and under 22 blue, 11 elite blue and 10 under 22 blue.

Golden aziz – Among these Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine, class of ’98, born in Avellino, who thanks to the silver victory at the Aiba world championships (today Iba, or International Boxing Association) in the 92 kg last November in Belgrade, has crowned the dream of bringing back the Italy in the amateur world final after eight years from the last gold won by Clemente Russo in Almaty in 2013 in the heavyweight. Also in the last world championships, Salvatore Cavallaro also performed well by winning the bronze in 75 kg. Mouhiidine’s parents, Neapolitan mother and Moroccan father, both boxing enthusiasts, were his first fans, in addition to his uncle Gennaro Moffa, today technical manager of the men’s elite team of the federation. To his father Marco, who passed away in 2017, Aziz dedicated his latest medal. This victory is added to a respectable palmares: European Union champion 92 kg in Valladolid 2018 (Spa), champion of the Mediterranean Games of Tarragona 2018 in 92 kg and European Under 22 champion in 2017 and 2018 in kg +92. See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market at Real Madrid: Mbappé, Ceballos, Gravenberch and more

boxing, karate and kickboxing – Abbes started boxing at the age of 11 in the Moffa brothers’ gym in Mercato San Severino (Sa), as well as practicing karate and kick boxing. “At 14 I wore the blue jersey in the youth teams of the Wkf Olympic karate, winning the world bronze and the silver medal at the European youth championships in the weight category +76 – he says -. In the same year I was part of the youth team of kick boxing and I was world champion of light contact in kg +70. Two years later, in 2016, I won the Italian title in youth qualifications in all three sports. And then I chose to continue with boxing ”. “The preparation – continues Aziz – is going well in view of two important events: the elite European championships at the end of May in Armenia and the Mediterranean Games to be held in July in Algeria. The 2024 Paris Olympics seem distant in time and, instead, they are very close, I do not deny that they are a fixed thought. In Paris I will want to do a great performance. And only then will I be able to think about professionalism “.

angela in memory of dad – Angela Carini was born in Naples 23 years ago. She grew up in Afragola, in 2014 she moved with her family to Marcianise. In 2013, at the age of 13, she took the first shots of boxing with her father and brother Antonio before being trained by maestro Giuseppe Corbo. Among the victories, in the elite qualification, silver at the world championships in 64 kg in Ulan Ude (Russia) and at the European Championships in Alcobendas (Spain) in 69 kg, both in 2019. In the summer of 2021 she participates in the Tokyo Olympic Games for the weight 69 kg, stopped in the second round by the Taipei representative Nien-Chin. “2022 will be a very special year – Angela comments – it is the one of rebirth after the death of my father while I was in Tokyo. From this training camp I will strive to give my best not only to retrain for the Games but also for the next international events. In May the elite world championships (Iba) will take place in Turkey and I, who in the last edition won silver in 64 kg, want to do more. I am very attached to the World Championships because on May 23, 2015 I won the Youth World Championship, my first title and on that occasion I had my father who was cheering. Today, even if physically he is no longer there, he is with me every day and also in the Turkish ring in May I will go up with him next to him “. See also After a fatal accident: The largest Parisian taxi company pulls Tesla cars out of traffic

Sparring – Federal coach Gennaro Moffa is originally from Mercato San Severino (Sa), in 2018 he began to collaborate with the federboxe as a coach of the men’s elite national team and from spring 2021 he became the responsible coach. “After the first training camp from 7-14 last January, the boys showed up in Assisi in good physical shape, ready for other training sessions. From February 4th to 12th the Assisi technical center will host the French and Spanish national team to train together with many sparring partner sessions. On February 18th, the elite boxers will participate in the international Strandja tournament which will take place in Sofia (Bulgaria). With this tournament – comments the technician – we finish the first functional mesocycle of preparation in view of the elite European championships at the end of May in Armenia. In addition to the confirmations of the caliber of Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine and Salvatore Cavallaro, among the elites there are excellent promises such as Federico Serra (51 kg) and Gianluigi Malanga (63.5 kg) who reached the quarter-finals in the 2021 World Cup in Belgrade. A particular look is also aimed at the Under 22 men because they are very promising. In March they will participate in the European Under 22 Championships in Croatia “. See also Dakar | Al-Attiyah: "Strong because we run a lot, others don't"

