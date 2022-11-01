In March 2021 KOEI TECMO GAMES announced the arrival of two new projects related to BLUE REFLECTION, one title for console and one for mobile. Over the months, however, of the mobile game, that is BLUE REFLECTION Sunlittle has been said and nothing has almost made us fear for the worst, but fortunately this is not the case!

According to the latest news revealed, the game is in fact reported for release in Japan during this winter, and a closed beta test session will take place from 2 to the December 9. In all likelihood, after these tests the actual release date will be revealed, provided that everything goes for the best.

It all started a year and a half ago.

The day the “ashes” started raining on our world. It just seemed like another natural phenomenon.

Or at least that’s what we thought …

Only later did we discover that these “ashes” are nothing more than a toxic substance that invades the bodies.

While waiting for more news about it, we leave you in the company of a new teaser trailer!

