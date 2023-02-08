DMM Games And TASTE shared the second overview trailer for BLUE REFLECTION Sunthe free-to-play series coming to Japan on iOS, Android and PC during the winter.

It all started a year and a half ago. The day “ashes” started to rain down on our world. Unpleasant as it was, it seemed like a natural phenomenon. Only later did humanity discover that these ashes are nothing more than a toxic substance that invades bodies and gives life to hostile creatures called “Heads”.

To be able to defeat these creatures required a special power, which manifests itself in extremely rare cases when a person’s body is infected with ashes. Those in possession of this power are known as “Erosi”.

A young girl named Shiho Kasuga has transferred to Hinomori Academy for treatment after contracting an ash-related illness. But what awaits her is a new life made up of incessant battles.