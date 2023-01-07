DMM Games and Gust have released a first general trailer of BLUE REFLECTION Sun, the free-to-play mobile and PC announced in 2021 and then disappeared from the radar for over a year, to then emerge again in November 2022 with the announcement that it will be launched in Japan this winter.

Below we offer a small introduction to the story proposed by the game, followed by the new trailer!

It all started a year and a half ago.

The day “ashes” started to rain down on our world. Unpleasant as it was, it seemed like a natural phenomenon.

Only later did humanity discover that these ashes are nothing more than a toxic substance that invades bodies and gives life to hostile creatures called “Heads”.

To be able to defeat these creatures required a special power, which manifests itself in extremely rare cases when a person’s body is infected with ashes.

Those in possession of this power are known as “Erosi”.

A young girl named Shiho Kasuga has transferred to Hinomori Academy for treatment after contracting an ash-related illness. But what awaits her is a new life made up of incessant battles.

BLUE REFLECTION Sun Trailer

Source: DMM Games, taste Street Gematsu