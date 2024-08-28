Bandai Namco has just announced that its MMO Blue Protocol will close its servers in Japan by 2025. As a result, they also confirmed that its international version, which would be distributed by Amazon Games, was cancelled so we will never see the game on this side of the world.

The exact date of the server closure will be next January 18, 2025. In a statement Bandai Namco said that they worked very closely with Amazon Games for release in the West. That’s why they are both disappointed that Blue Protocol will never reach these markets.

The reason for the server shutdown and the cancellation of its international version was not disclosed. However, it is most likely due to a low number of players. In fact, a few months ago Bandai Namco indicated that it lost 21 million yen due to a poorly performing game, but they did not specify further. Everything points to it being this MMO.

Blue Protocol It is expected to be launched simultaneously around the world in 2023. However, only the Japanese version was available while the international version was expected in early 2024. After months without news, we now have this cancellation. Did you want to play it?

What is Blue Protocol?

Blue Protocol is an MMORPG with anime-inspired aesthetics. Here we travel to the world of Regnas where, as in other titles of the style, we could face fearsome monsters and make friends with other players. In addition to completing adventures in search of loot.

It featured five classes and hundreds of unique skill combinations, and promised ample opportunities for character customization to make a unique experience for each player. Unfortunately it seems that it was not as attractive as its creators hoped.

