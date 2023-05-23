BANDAI NAMCO Online revealed that the western version of BLUE PROTOCOL It has been postponed. The title should have arrived in the West in the second half of 2023 thanks to the partnership with Amazon Gameswhile now the new launch window is fixed at a generic 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

On the contrary, however, the company has revealed that the title will be available in Japan starting next June 14, but only on PC. Japanese players will be able to start pre-registering via the official sitewhile the opening hours of the servers have not yet been revealed.

We just have to wait for more information to find out when we Western players will finally be able to have fun with BLUE PROTOCOL.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Online Street Gematsu