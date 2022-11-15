The online action RPG Blue Protocol will be released for PC at the beginning of spring of 2023 in Japan: This is the official announcement from publisher Bandai Namco Online and developer Bandai Namco Studios. A limited network testwhich will welcome 50,000 users, will take place from 14 to 16 January 2023. You can see a Japanese trailer dedicated to the game above.

We knew they were coming Announcementsas last week – after a year of radio silence – Bandai Namco confirmed that the project was still alive and that an announcement would be coming soon.

Now, it is confirmed that Blue Protocol will arrive in Japan in the spring of 2023: unfortunately we have no information on the international publicationbut let’s hope the wait isn’t too long.

Recall that Blue Protocol is a online action RPG set in a very colorful fantasy world and with anime-style characters. Graphically it could remember the Tales of series a bit, but the genre brings it closer to the recent Genshin Impact.

Blue Protocol was first unveiled in 2019 and caught the attention of gamers. Unfortunately, the development took a little longer than expected, perhaps also due to the difficulties related to the Covid-19. The game, as mentioned, had disappeared from circulation and nothing was known for a year, but now the waters have finally moved.

Hopefully more information for the international version is on the way.