Bandai Namco has updated the Steam page of Blue Protocol which now includes i minimum and recommended system requirements of this ambitious anime-style MMO coming next year. Here they are below:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10（64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX660（2GB) or AMD Radeon R7 370（2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage space: 40GB of available space

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10 / 11（64-bit）

Processor: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070 Super（8GB) or AMD Radeon RX5700XT（8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 40GB of available space

As we can see there is a lot of difference between the minimum and recommended requirements of Blue Protocol. For example, we go from a 2012 GTX 660 GPU for the minimums to a 2019 RTX 2070 Super for the recommended ones and also at the processor level we see a similar leap. Unfortunately Bandai Namco has not indicated which resolution target, framerate and settings correspond to the two lists above, which does not allow you to have a clear picture of the situation.

In any case, it must be said that the launch of Blue Protocol will take place during an unspecified moment in 2023, also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and from here to the opening of the servers, the PC hardware requirements could change .