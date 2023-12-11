BANDAI NAMCO Online announced that the versions PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series of free-to-play BLUE PROTOCOL will see the light in Japan next December 13th from 5pm local time. Both versions will support cross-play with each other and with the PC edition of the game.

BLUE PROTOCOL was launched on PC last June 14th in Japan. The global version is expected in the rest of the world for 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Online Street Gematsu